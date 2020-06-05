Further three suspects detained in the Genk kidnap case
Three further suspects have been detained as part of the investigation into the kidnap and hostage-taking of a 13-year-old-boy in the Limburg town of Genk. Seven suspect in the case were detained on Monday. One of the three suspects that were detained detained on Wednesday and Thursday is the sister of the chief suspect in the case Khalid Bouloudo. News that more suspects have been detained first appeared in the daily ‘Het Belang van Limburg’ and has since been confirmed by VRT News sources.
It is not clear roll the three people detained on Wednesday and Thursday are suspected of having played in the kidnapping and hostage-taking. The Limburg Judicial Authorities will not give any further information about the case to the press. However, a reliable source has told VRT News that the sister of the chief suspect, the convicted Islamism terrorist Khalid Bouloudo, is among those detained. On Thursday detectives searched Khalid Bouloudo’s parent’s home in the Limburg municipality of Maaseik.
It is possible that the kidnapped boy was held there during the six weeks that he was kept in captivity. Khalid Bouloudo’s parents haven’t been at their houses for a couple of months. They left for Morocco a few weeks before the start of Ramadan and have been unable to return to Belgium due to the travel restrictions the Moroccan authorities have put in place in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Six of the seven people detained on Monday are currently in custody. The seventh suspect was released on conditional bail on Tuesday.