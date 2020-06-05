Number of new infections up, number of COVID-19 patients hospitalised falls

· During the past 24 hours 140 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Although this is more than in previous days more tests were also carried out with 12,000 people being tested on Thursday. The virologist Steven Van Gucht says that the trend remains downward and is falling by 8% each day.

· So far 58,907 people in Belgium have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

· During the past 24 hours a further 29 people have been reported to have died from COVID-19. This is 1 more that the death toll announced in Thursday's press release. This bring the total number of people that have died from COVID-19 in Belgium to 9,566.

· 32 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospital during the past 24 hours. 64 patients were discharged. This leaves 700 patients with COVID-19 that are currently being cared for in Belgian hospitals. Of these 137 are on in intensive care wards, down 8 on Thursday’s figures. Currently, 73 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators.