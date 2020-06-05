Ryanair to resume flights to and from Belgium from the start of next month
The Irish low cost airline Ryanair has announced that it will resume its flights to and from Belgium from the start of next month. In a press statement released on Friday morning, the airline announced that “more than ninety flights to and from Belgium will be resorted”.
Ryanair operates in and out of two Belgian airports. It is a major operates in and out of Charleroi Airport (also known as Brussels South) in Hainaut Province. The airline also has flights to and from Brussels Airport at Zaventem in Flemish Brabant.