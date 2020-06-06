Coronavirus pandemic tailing off in Belgium
A further 15 deaths linked to COVID-19 were recorded in Belgium on Friday. The falling death toll reflects the downward trend of the coronavirus epidemic in Belgium.
Still, 165 new infections were diagnosed on Friday, though this higher number may be linked to increased testing.
In all 9,580 people have died in Belgium with confirmed and suspected COVID-19.
26 new patients were hospitalised on Friday. 645 patients are currently being treated in hospital with coronavirus. 121 patients are still in critical care with COVID-19.
78 patients were discharged on Friday. Since 15 March 16,190 patients have left a Belgian hospital in a better shape than when they arrived.
59,072 people have so far tested positive for coronavirus.