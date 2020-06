A graffiti artists’ collective has paid tribute to George Floyd, the black American who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck for nine minutes. The artwork can be seen in Strombeek-Bever in Grimbergen (Flemish Brabant).It was produced on a ‘legal’ graffiti wall at the town’s recycle park. Grimbergen is keen to offer a way of visualising topical subjects. The artists finished the work in only two days.