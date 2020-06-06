Solar panel grant gets second outing

The new solar panel grant will be a one-off payment intended to encourage people to install solar panels. There will be no return to the previous expensive system that generated payments to household for years in return for the electricity produced.

The Flemish government has earmarked 32 million euros for the project that could benefit around 21,000 households. The grant will only be available to people installing solar panels on existing homes. New builds are already obliged to ensure that a minimum amount of energy use is renewable.