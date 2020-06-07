1,400 protesters in Antwerp, 900 in Ghent

In Ghent around 900 people protested against racism and police violence. The protesters assembled at around 12:30pm at the statue of King Albert I in the city’s Zuid Park. Each of then placed a hoe at the foot of the statue. Although the demonstration was banned the police didn’t intervene. The organisers will probably been fined for having organised an illegal demonstration. Under the measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus all demonstrations are currently banned.

Gilles Mbiye-Beya of Youth against Racism told VRT News that “Normally it had been the intention that everyone would just leave their shoe at the statue and that we would then make our speeches on Instagram, but everyone just stayed where they were. Everyone could see that it remained peaceful. Everyone remained calm, upheld social distancing and wore a mouth mask. Later I will clean the statue where people ave written slogans on it in chalk”.

After the speeches followed 8 minutes and 46 seconds of applause. This was the time during which a police officer in the American city of Mineapolis stood on the neck of George Floyd before he died.