10,000 protesters at Brussels Black Lives Matter demonstration
In what is by far the biggest demonstration of its kind in Belgium so far at least 10,000 people have gathered on the Poelaertplein in front of the Brussels Courthouse for a Black Lives Matter demonstration. Such is the number of protest that upholding social distancing is proving to be an issue. However, most of those present are wearing mouth masks.
As well as protesting against racism those attending the demonstration also wish to protest against police violence, something that they believe is also an issue here in Belgium.
The demonstration is peaceful and the number of people in attendance has far exceeded the organisers’ expectation. They had hoped for 5,000 people at the demonstration.