Black Lives Matter demonstration in Brussels on Sunday afternoon

However, the city authorities in Brussels have said that the demonstration will be tolerated. The decision not to try and stop the demonstration from taking place came after what are described as “constructive talks” with the organisers.

The demonstration will be static and those participating will respect the 1.5 metre social distancing rule and other hygiene regulations that are currently in force in order to stop the spread on the novel coronavirus. The demonstration will take place between 3pm and 4:30pm.

The Brussels demonstration is being held to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States and is an expression of revulsion against the death of George Floyd and of protest against what the organisers say is police violence against black people here in Belgium.