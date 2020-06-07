COVID-19: 154 new infection, a further 15 deaths and 571 people hospitalised
The National Centre has released the latest figures on the COVID-19 pandemic in Belgium. The figures show a further sharp fall in the number of COVID-19 patients in Belgian Hospitals.
• During the past 24 hours a further 154 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This brings the total number of infections in Belgium so far to 59,226.
• There are current 571 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in Belgian hospitals. During the past 24 hours a further 21 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospital, which 101 COVID-19 patients were discharged.
• Of those in hospital, 111 COVID-19 patients are currently being cared for on intensive care wards. This is 10 fewer than was the case yesterday.
• During the past 24 hours a further 15 COVID-19 deaths have been reported. Up until now 9,595 people in Belgium have died from the virus.