More than 20% more calls to the ‘Tele-Onthaal’ helpline during the corona crisis

Six of ten people that contact Tele-Onthaal are women. During the past few months the over 60’s made a disproportionally high number of calls about coronavirus-related issues to the helpline as did those that live alone.

Those that contacted Tele-Onthaal about issues not related to the coronavirus were mainly under the age of 25.

At the start of the public health crisis health was the issue most often discussed. Later issues such as loneliness and isolation came to the fore. In more recent weeks relationship issues became the most frequent topics discussed.