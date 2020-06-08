Covid-19: 122 new infections, 573 people hospitalised and a further 11 deaths

· During the past 24 hours 122 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This is 32 fewer than was the case in the 24 hours prior to Sunday’s press statement. However, this was the 4th day running that the number of confirmed new infections has been above 100. So far a total of 59,348 people in Belgium have tested positive for the virus.

· A further 11 people have died from COVID-19. Of these 8 died in hospital and 2 in care homes. This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Belgium to 9,606.

· 24 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital during the 24 hours, while 23 were admitted. This brings the total number of COVID-19 patients being cared for in Belgian hospitals to 573, up 2 on Sunday’s figures.

· Of these 116 are on intensive care wards, a rise of 5 patients compared with Sunday’s figures.