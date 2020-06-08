Flemish Government announces measures to help companies and vulnerable families through the crisis

Monday’s press conference was the last in a series of press conferences at which the Flemish Government has announced measures designed to help get our region back on its feet after almost 3 months of lockdown.

The new “compensation grant” of 2,000 euro/month will be given to companies and shops that have reopened but whose turnover a month after reopening was down more than 60% own on what it was a year ago.

For example, this would be period between 11 May and 11 June for a shop and 8 June to 8 July for a bar or restaurant. The Flemish Economic Minister Hilde Crevits (Christian democrat) stressed that this would be the “last acute intervention” on the part of the Flemish Government.

Meanwhile, the “hindrance grant” of 160 euro/day has been extended in order to further assist businesses that are not yet able to reopen.