Swissport files for bankruptcy, almost 1,500 jobs under threat

In a statement released on Monday morning Swissport cites “the global market collapse caused by the corona pandemic”. However, the company has long been in difficulty and had drawn up a recovery plan. The corona crisis has dealt a final death blow to Swissport Belgium.

"A transformation plan that relied on a gradual restart of global aviation had been drafted. However, this has proved to be financially unattainable”. The company is largest baggage handler at Brussels Airport and has Brussels Airlines as its biggest customer.

"Since March volumes handled on the ground have fallen to almost zero and the expectation is that in the best case scenario they won’t return to pre-crisis levels before the end of 2022."