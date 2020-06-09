PM takes Brussels' Mayor to task over tolerating demo

As the head of local police, Mr Close was attacked (verbally) after allowing the demonstration to go ahead despite Belgium’s current ban on mass gatherings. In many quarters there was scant understanding for his decision to tolerate a demo involving 10,000 people at a time when Belgium seems to be recovering from the corona crisis. Most demonstrators wore mouth and nose coverings but were packed in together very closely. Following the meeting with the PM Mr Close did not repeat his utterance that even with hindsight he would stick to his decision: “It’s been such a constructive meeting between the PM and myself” he said afterwards. “Our priority has always been the health situation. No, the PM wasn’t angry. There is great co-operation between the various authorities.”