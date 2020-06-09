Health & Environment
New infections dip under 100 again

For the first time in five days fewer than a hundred new infections of coronavirus have been reported.  On Monday 89 people tested positive for coronavirus.

Colin Clapson

13 deaths – all in hospital - were recorded bringing the total of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 deaths to 9,616. The fatality figure may not be complete following a glitch involving figures from care homes.   

9 corona patients were discharged from hospital on Monday.  There were 16 new admissions.  573 patients are currently being treated for COVID-19 in hospital.  The number is down one on the day.  115 patients are in critical care – down one. In all 16,324 patients have recovered and left hospital since 15 March.

In all 59,437 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Belgium. 

