New infections dip under 100 again

13 deaths – all in hospital - were recorded bringing the total of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 deaths to 9,616. The fatality figure may not be complete following a glitch involving figures from care homes.

9 corona patients were discharged from hospital on Monday. There were 16 new admissions. 573 patients are currently being treated for COVID-19 in hospital. The number is down one on the day. 115 patients are in critical care – down one. In all 16,324 patients have recovered and left hospital since 15 March.

In all 59,437 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Belgium.