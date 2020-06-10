King Filip: show of support for hospitality industry and market traders
Filip, King of Belgians, visited Wavre in Flemish Brabant this morning. The king spoke with retailers, bar and restaurant proprietors and was eager to hear about the recent reopening of their establishments. The king also visited the local market, keen to learn how traders experienced the corona crisis and to hear the latest on their current situation.
The king told a florist his thoughts had often been with the florists, because he thought it must be terrible having flowers and not being able to do anything with them. The king also heard how people, who usually only bought one bouquet, were now buying two just to support the florists!