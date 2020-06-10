Latest COVID-19 figures for Belgium

10 new deaths linked to COVID-19 were recorded. 8 people died in hospital, 1 in a care home and 1 in a different setting. The figure may not give the full picture as there are problems with the data from care homes at the minute. In all 9,629 people have died in Belgium of confirmed or suspected coronavirus.

24 people were hospitalised with coronavirus on Tuesday. 68 patients were discharged. 525 patients are currently being treated in hospital for coronavirus. The figure is down 48 on the day. 102 patients are currently in critical care – down 13 on the day. Since 15 March 16,392 patients have been discharged from hospital.