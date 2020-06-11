Flixbus returns to Belgium next Thursday

Starting next week you will once again be able to catch a Flixbus in Belgium. The company that operates long distance bus services across the continent of Europe and in the US is resuming services in Belgium, France and the Netherlands on 18 June.

Flixbus restarted its German, Danish, Austrian and Polish operations last month and buses are also operating in Italy and Portugal too!

Passengers will have to comply with safety measures. A mouth and nose covering is mandatory whilst on the bus and during boarding and alighting. The number of seats that may be occupied has been reduced and ticket checks are contactless.