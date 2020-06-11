COVID-19 latest: Wednesday's figures

So far Belgium has experienced 59,711 confirmed cases.

16 new deaths have been recorded. Half of these fatalities occurred in hospital, the other half in care homes. In all 9,636 people have died of COVID-19 in Belgium.

19 patients were hospitalised on Wednesday. 61 people were discharged. 482 patients are currently being treated for coronavirus including 99 in critical care. The number of patients is down 43 on the day – in critical care the number is down 3.

16,453 patients have recovered and left hospital.