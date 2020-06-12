Brecel triumphs in Milton Keynes
Luca Brecel is the 2020 Championship League winner after reigning supreme at the end of an absorbing and dramatic day in Milton Keynes. Luca Brecel has claimed the first prize around 35,000 euro at the 2020 snooker Championship League that was held in the English city of Milton Keynes. In so doing he has earned himself a ticket to next season’s lucrative Champion of Champions.
Brecel’s natural, fluent style as a player proved perfectly suited to the demands of the unique, short-format event in Milton Keynes. The Fleming started the day with a 3-0 routing of Stuart Bingham.
The man they call the “Belgium Bullet” conceded just 12 points and stroked in two centuries as he saw off Bingham quick speed with breaks of 105 and 106
A hard-fought 2-2 draw with Day, who had earlier lost to Ben Woollaston, kept Brecel firmly on the up and once Bingham's hopes had died Brecel only needed to draw the final match with Woollaston to be crowned champion.
Despite giving it is all Woollaston he just fell short of pulling off a brilliant comeback nevertheless there was some exceptional snooker well worthy of any final.
Brecel’s victory was marked by his remarkably consistent potting. In frame one he achieved a break of 67 that left Woollaston facing an impossible task.
However, a fluke on the pink early in frame two kept Woollaston and he made the most of it with a break of 141.
Woollaston went 2-1 up after a third frame that saw him achieve a break of 126. The final frame would be decisive.
Woollaston missed a tough red early in the final frame and Brecel made the most of this, working his way round the table with surgical precision and achieving a break of 111 and the championship was Luca Brecel’s