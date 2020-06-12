Brecel triumphs in Milton Keynes

A hard-fought 2-2 draw with Day, who had earlier lost to Ben Woollaston, kept Brecel firmly on the up and once Bingham's hopes had died Brecel only needed to draw the final match with Woollaston to be crowned champion.

Despite giving it is all Woollaston he just fell short of pulling off a brilliant comeback nevertheless there was some exceptional snooker well worthy of any final.

Brecel’s victory was marked by his remarkably consistent potting. In frame one he achieved a break of 67 that left Woollaston facing an impossible task.

However, a fluke on the pink early in frame two kept Woollaston and he made the most of it with a break of 141.

Woollaston went 2-1 up after a third frame that saw him achieve a break of 126. The final frame would be decisive.

Woollaston missed a tough red early in the final frame and Brecel made the most of this, working his way round the table with surgical precision and achieving a break of 111 and the championship was Luca Brecel’s