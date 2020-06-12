Cartamundi and Flanders House donate 5,000 masks to New York City
Belgium’s largest producers of card and bord games Cartamundi and Flanders House New York, an institution that represents Flemish interests in the American metropolis have given 5,000 protective masks to the city authorities in the Big Apple.
The masks are destined for amongst others people that work in hospitals and as carers in the city that has been particularly badly impacted by COVID-19. The decision to donate the masks was taken as a spontaneous gesture of goodwill on the part of Flanders House and Cartamundi that now also produces protective masks.