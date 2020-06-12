COVID-19: 108 new infections, 10 deaths and 32 patients admitted to hospital

· During the past 24 hours a further 108 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Belgium. This is 34 fewer than was the case during the 24 hours prior to Thursday’s press release. This brings the total number of people that have tested positive for the virus in Belgium to 59,819.

· A further 10 deaths from COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours. Of these 7 were in hospitals and 3 in care home homes. This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Belgium to 9,646.

· A further 32 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospital. Meanwhile, 45 people were discharged. This leaves 477 COVID-19 patients being cared for in Belgian hospitals, 5 fewer than was the case yesterday. Of these 89 are currently on intensive care wards. This is down 10 on Thursday’s figures. 46 of those patients that are on intensive care wards are on ventilators.

· Since 15 March 16,498 patients have been discharged from Belgian hospitals after having been treated for COVID-19.