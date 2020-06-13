COVID-19: 99 new infections confirmed, a further 8 deaths reported
The national public health institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the novel coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. The figures show a fall in the number of new infections on the figures recorded in recent days.
During the past 24 hours a further 99 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This brings the total number of confirmed novel coronavirus infections in Belgium so far to 59,918.
A further 8 deaths have been reported. 7 of these were in hospitals, the other in a care home. This brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Belgium to 9,650.
The number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 continues to fall. During the past 24 hours 23 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospital during the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, 49 COVID-19 patients were discharged. This leaves 425 patients with COVID-19 currently being cared for in hospital, down 52 on Friday’s figures.
Of those in hospital 88 are on intensive care wards. This is 1 less than was the case on Friday.