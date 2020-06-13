Dog’s Facebook page used to tackle fly tipping in Brussels

Fly tipping and litter are not only issues in Molenbeek. Many other areas of Brussels suffer from rubbish being left behind on streets, pavements and wasteland and in parks.

Niel told VRT Radio 2 that “I live in a nice area of Molenbeek. I adopted Luke a year ago and started walking a lot more. I noticed how much rubbish there is in the verges and even on the pavement. It annoys me and I always report it to the relevant Alderman or to the Brussels Region. But I suddenly became so sick of it that I decided to make it a bit more pleasant by starting to take photos of myself and my dog in front of the rubbish. The photographs taken by Neil appear on the “Brussels Dump Dog” Facebook page.

Niel hopes that the photographs of him and his dog will encourage people to think more about the issue of litter and fly tipping.

“I hope that it will be given greater attention and that politicians will do something about it. A number of Brussels politicians have started following the Facebook page. This is a good sign. Brussels doesn’t have to become the cleanest city in Europe, but now it’s a little bit too dirty”.

The issue of fly tipping and litter in Brussels is not new.

Neil says that there are a number of reasons for this “Of course Brussels is densely populated and there are a lot of people that don’t have a car and can’t drive to the tip. The region will collect 3m³/household/annum, but a lot of people aren’t aware of this. Little is done to dissuade people. The rubbish is just cleared up and this motivates people to carry on doing it”.

During their walks Neil and Luke have found items including washing machines, freezers and car tyres.