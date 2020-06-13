Human remains unearthed in Limburg are at least 20 years old

"Members of the Federal Police Disaster Victim Identification team carried out an initial examination in order to ascertain the age of the remains on Friday”, Mr Coppin added.

"Their initial findings would indicate that this is not a person that died recently. However, it is still not possible to provide a precise time of death. This will require a more thorough investigation. This information will be communicated as soon as we have it”.

The remains were found on Thursday afternoon during excavation work. The area was sealed off and the Federal Police Disaster Victim Identification Team and the Missing Persons’ Cell are now handling the investigation together with a forensic team from the Federal Judicial Police and a police surgeon.