Most famous climb scrapped from rescheduled Tour of Flanders cycle race

This means that the will be shortened slightly, while nevertheless keeping it at 241 km for the “Elite Men” and 135 for the “Elite Women”. Although the finishing line will be in the same place and Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg will still play a key role in October for both the Elite Men, Tenbosse and the Muur van Geraardsbergen will not be on the route. The men’s race will start in Antwerp, while the women’s race will get under way in Oudenaarde (East Flanders)

Flanders Classics says that it is currently working on the preparations for all its postponed races, subject to measures related to COVID-19. The organisers added that they are looking forward to 18 October and the start of the Tour of Flanders in Antwerp.