Shops’ turnover down 35% during the first month since reopening

NSZ calls for the “sector in difficulty” measures, under which for example the hospitality industry falls, to be extended to cover non-food shops. “This offer the advantage of allowing shops to be able to benefit from bridging measures if they suffer a fall in turnover of more than 10% compared with last year”.

If no extra measures are taken NSZ fears that it could spell the end for around 20% of shops. Not least due to the high number of bankruptcies already suffered by businesses in the retail industry.