Belgian international Mertens becomes Napoli’s record goal-scorer

Saturday’s return leg of the Coppa Italia (Italian Cup) between Dries Mertens’ club Napoli and Inter Milan gave the 33-year-old from Leuven to become Napoli’s all-time top scorer. At the end of February he equalled Marek Hamsik’s record of 121 goals for the Italian club. This was in the first leg of Napoli’s Champions League tie against Barcelona. However, his goal in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Inter will go down in the history book as the one that turned a great Belgian footballer and by all accounts very nice guy into a record-breaker.

Dries Mertens’ has been at Napoli since 2013. He is a big favourite with the fans in Napels. His contract runs out at the end of the season. However, it is likely that he will remain with the Southern Italian club.