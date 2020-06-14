Bust of Leopold II attacked by vandals in Halle

A bust of King Leopold II has been pulled of its pedestal in the Flemish Brabant town of Halle. It is the second time that the bust has been targeted. Last week it was daubed with paint. Council workers have removed the bust. King Leopold II is controversial due to the role he play in wide scale human rights abuses in the Congo Free State at the end of the 19th century and the early years of the 20th century. Anyone caught vandalising statues risks a fine of up to 500 euro and up to 1 year in jail.