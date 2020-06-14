Changeable weather on the way during the next few days

Maximum temperature will vary between 19°C at the coast and on High Fens and 25°C in central areas. Winds will be slight to moderate south-westerly

Sunday night will be slightly cloudy with minimum temperatures of between 10°C and 15°C.

The new week will start off sunny, but during Monday there could be some scattered showers and thunder. Temperatures will reach 19°C at the coast and 25°C in central areas.

From Tuesday afternoon the chance of showers and thunder will increase significantly across the country. The situation will remain the same during the days that follow. Maximum temperatures in central areas will remain above 20°C.

Although, the possibility of thunder will be reduced next weekend, showers remain a distinct possibility.