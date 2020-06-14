Minister gives green light for Gordel Festival

The event includes walks for people of all levels of fitness with some also accessible for people with reduced mobility or parents with children still in push chairs. There are also bike rides for cyclists of all abilities.

However, with the novel coronavirus in mind this year’s Gordel Festival will be different than in other years. There will be no entertainment laid on and no free concerts in the villages chosen as starting and finishing points for the walkers and cyclists. This is to avoid too many people congregating in one place.

Those wishing to take part will also have to register online something that they will also able to do on the day.

Also in order to avoid too many people gathering in any one municipality, this year no one municipality will be chosen as a focal point for the festival. The Gordel Festival will take place on Sunday 6 September.