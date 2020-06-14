Virologist Peter Piot: "There won’t be one large second wave, but a number of flare-ups”

“It won’t just disappear overnight. However, I don’t think that there will be one massive wave, but rather flare-ups here and there like what we are now seeing in China and South Korea, countries that were the first to be affected. We are in fact only at the start of the epidemic”, Dr Piot explained.

"But I am quite optimistic about how we are going to deal with it. Now we know the virus much better we can respond more quickly and by doing so limit the spread of the epidemic. I believe that Germany is one of the best examples of this. The have a centralised policy (on the virus), had a lot of testing capacity available early, but a lot of decisions were also taken at a local level”, Professor Piot added.