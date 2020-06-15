Belgium’s borders have reopened

However, not all near-by countries are opening up to visitors from abroad. Before you get on the Eurostar and head for the UK you should been aware that all foreign visitors are asked to self-isolate for the first 14 days after their arrival. This is also the case for foreign visitors to Iceland and Estonia.

Meanwhile, visitors to the Czech Republic and Austria must either take a coronavirus test or self-quarantine for 14 days.

Meanwhile, Spain, Norway, Denmark, Cyprus, Hungary and Finland are not opening their borders to visitors from Belgium just yet.

For the very latest information on travel restrictions visit the Belgian Foreign Ministry’s website that is also available in English.