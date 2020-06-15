CEO Brussels Airport: "It will be a couple of years before we are back at the level we were in 2019"

Nevertheless, in an interview with VRT Radio 1’s morning news and current affairs programme ‘De ochtend’ the CEO of Brussels Airport Arnaud Feist told listeners “I am very happy, this is the first day of a new life for the airport”.

"The last few months were very quiet. We now want to welcome passengers and flights again step by step. From 1 July we will be offering over 100 destinations, from the 1 August this will be more than 140. We are positive. This summer we expect 1 million passengers”.

Nevertheless, today there are just 60 flights. This is less than one tenth of the 700 flights there were on a weekday prior to the corona crisis.

“The airport has been it hard. We expect losses of 200 million euro this year. It will be a couple of years before were back at the level we were at in 2019. We hope to get back to 50% by the end of the year and 80% in 2021. It will bet wo or three years before we’re back at 100%”, Mr Feist added.