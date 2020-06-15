COVID-19: 71 new infections, a further 6 deaths

· During the past 24 hours a further 71 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This is down 40 on the figures for the 24 hours prior to Sunday’s press release.

· This brings the total number of confirmed infections in Belgium so far to 60,100. Most of these have since made a full recovery.

· During the past 24 hours a further 6 deaths have been reported. 3 of these were in hospitals, the other 3 in care homes. All the care home deaths were confirmed to have been from COVID-19.

· This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Belgium to 9,661.

· During the past 24 hours 17 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospital. This brings the total number of COVID-19 patients that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals to 397. This is 2 more than was the case a day ago. Of those that are hospitalised, 84 COVID-19 patients are being treated on intensive care wards.