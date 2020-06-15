Free mouth masks available in pharmacies from today

From today (15 June) anyone over the age of 75 is able to collect a mask. From Tomorow (16 June) anyone over the age of 67 will be able to do so. From Wednesday those over 60 will be able to go and collect their mask.

By the end of next week anyone that has eID or kidsID identity card will be able to go and collect their free mask. The reason for staggering the distribution is to prioritise at risk age groups and to prevent a rush on the pharmacies that are distributing the masks.

The masks are white and don’t require a filter. They have an anti-bacterial layer and can be washed after use up to 30 times. They should be washed at 30°C. Washing at higher temperatures damages the anti-bacterial layer.