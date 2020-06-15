Free mouth masks available in pharmacies from today
The fabric mouth masks the Federal Government promised us in April are now available to collect from pharmacies. From today anyone over the age of 75 will be able to pick up a mask free of charge. Over the next 11 days the age limit will be reduced so that by the end of next week everyone, young or old will be able to pick up a mask form their local pharmacy.
From today (15 June) anyone over the age of 75 is able to collect a mask. From Tomorow (16 June) anyone over the age of 67 will be able to do so. From Wednesday those over 60 will be able to go and collect their mask.
By the end of next week anyone that has eID or kidsID identity card will be able to go and collect their free mask. The reason for staggering the distribution is to prioritise at risk age groups and to prevent a rush on the pharmacies that are distributing the masks.
The masks are white and don’t require a filter. They have an anti-bacterial layer and can be washed after use up to 30 times. They should be washed at 30°C. Washing at higher temperatures damages the anti-bacterial layer.