Passenger with COVID-19 symptoms refused entry to Brussels Airport

The temperature of everyone wishing to entry the airport building is check in a large glass construction near to the main entrance. By 1 pm 3,500 people had been checked.

Of these a thermic camera found 14 to have a body temperature of above 38°C. They were taken away for a more thorough medical examination.

As well as their temperature being checked again a doctor runs through a list of questions to check whether the person could have become infected with the novel coronavirus.

This was found to be the case with one of the people examined. They were refused entry. Brussels Airport would give no further details on the identity of the person refused entry.