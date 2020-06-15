TUI to offer flight-only customers the possibility of a refund rather than a voucher

However, from now on TUI’s flight-only customers will be given the choice of a voucher or a refund. Furthermore, customers that have received vouchers since the start of the corona crisis will now be able to exchange their voucher for a cash refund. TUI’s Piet Demeyere told VRT News "We are following the rules set by the federal authorities. They are for package tours and not for flights. However, the money won’t be refunded straight away, people will be given the choice between a voucher and a refund. Of course we hope that people will accept a voucher and that they will use it to travel during the coming summer or in the autumn. TUI has also says that it will communicate widely about the procedure customers need to follow. It will be another couple of weeks before TUI customers will be able to apply for their refund.