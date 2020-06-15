TUI to offer flight-only customers the possibility of a refund rather than a voucher
Customers that booked a flight with the travel company TUI, but have seen their flight cancelled due to the corona crisis will now be given the option of receiving a refund. Previously TUI customers only had the option of being given a voucher they could be used to pay for another flight departing within the next twelve months. While those that had booked package holidays with TUI, but saw their holiday plans dashed, will still be given vouchers, those that booked flight can now get their money back if they so wish.
|Up until now TUI Belgium issued flight-only customers that had had their flights cancelled with vouchers. If the voucher is not used within the next twelve months does TUI refunds the customer in cash.
However, from now on TUI’s flight-only customers will be given the choice of a voucher or a refund. Furthermore, customers that have received vouchers since the start of the corona crisis will now be able to exchange their voucher for a cash refund.
TUI’s Piet Demeyere told VRT News "We are following the rules set by the federal authorities. They are for package tours and not for flights. However, the money won’t be refunded straight away, people will be given the choice between a voucher and a refund. Of course we hope that people will accept a voucher and that they will use it to travel during the coming summer or in the autumn.
TUI has also says that it will communicate widely about the procedure customers need to follow. It will be another couple of weeks before TUI customers will be able to apply for their refund.