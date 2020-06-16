At around 4am on Tuesday a resident of Deurne contacted Antwerp police to report having heard a loud bang. Police discovered that a grenade had been thrown at an empty building on the Boterlaarbaan. Although the door of the building was damaged no one was injured. The Antwerp Judicial Authorities have launched an investigation.

Last week there was another grenade explosion in Deurne on the Ten Eeckhovenlei. The explosion then damaged a number of cars and the facades of a number of houses.