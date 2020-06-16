COVID-19: 55 new infections, 4 deaths

· During the past 24 hours 55 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This is down 16 on the number that had tested positive in the 24 hours prior to Monday’s press release.

· So far a total of 60,155 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Belgium. The vast majority of these have made a full recovery.

· A further 4 deaths have been reported. All of these were in hospitals. This rings the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in Belgium so far to 9,663.

· During the past 24 hours 11 people were admitted to hospital with COVID-19. Meanwhile, 15 COVID-19 patients were discharged. This brings the total number of COVID-19 patients that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals to 395.

· Of those that are in hospital 76 are being treated on intensive care wards, a fall of 9 on Monday’s figures.