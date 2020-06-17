Code Orange weather warning with thunder storms, heavy rain and hail expect across the country

A Code Orange warning means that there is a widespread possibility of heavy storms causing issues such as flooding or storm damage in some areas. Heavy rain, hail storms and/or gusts of high wind can cause flooding and damage to buildings. Uprooted trees and lightning strikes are another possibility during the rest of today.

The RMI uses a colour coded system for its weather warnings. Codes green and yellow means that no special caution is needed. For Code Orange special care should be taken. A Code Red weather warning is the most severe warning of all. When a Code Red warning is in force people should stay in door unless absolutely necessary.