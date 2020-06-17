COVID-19: 89 new infections, 13 deaths and 24 people hospitalised

· During the past 24 hours a further 89 people tested positive for virus. This is more than 30 up on Tuesday’s figures.

· A further 13 deaths from the virus have been reported during the past 24 hours. 3 of these were in hospitals. The other 10 were in care homes. Today’s figures are higher than in previous days. However, this is because deaths in Flemish hospitals that weren’t reported in previous days due to technical issues have now been added to the death toll. This brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Belgium to 9,675.

· During the past 24 hours 24 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospital. Meanwhile, COVID-19 57 patients were discharged. This brings the total number of COVID-19 patients being cared for in Belgian hospitals to 371.

· Of those receiving hospital treatment 67 are on intensive care wards. This is 9 fewer than as the case on Tuesday.