Three classes in quarantine after pupil tests positive for coronavirus at Brussels school

The 12-year-old was tested after his mother had tested positive for the virus. Like his mother, the boy was found to have become infected with the novel coronavirus.

As the boy’s two sisters also have a high risk of having become infected, the municipal authorities in consultation with the region authorities decided that the “contact bubbles” to which the boy and his sisters belong will be quarantine until 30 June. However, pupils from the 2nd, 3rd and 5th year classes at the school will be able to attend classes.

All the parents of pupils at the school have been informed of the situation. Parents that have come into contact with the infected boy and his sisters have also been placed in quarantine.