City of Ghent to remove Leopold II bust

Ghent also wants to remove other references or symbols connected to Leopold's reign of terror, under which atrocities were committed in Congo Free State in the late 19th and early 20th century. It is expected that other busts will be removed, or that street names will be changed.

The one in the Zuidpark will be taken away on 30 June, the day on which Congo will celebrate 60 years of independence. It had been damaged on various occasions in recent days.