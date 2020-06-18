Covid-19 update: positive trends confirmed, but 104 new infections
The Crisis Centre has released the latest figures concerning Covid-19 in Belgium. There were 104 new cases reported.
Today's statistics were released later than normal due to technical problems. But here they are:
- There were 104 new confirmed cases over the past 24 hours, compared to 89 yesterday.
- 10 deaths were reported: 5 in hospitals and 5 in nursing homes. The figure is 3 down on the day. The total number of Covid deaths in Belgium (confirmed and suspected cases together) has reached 9,683 now.
- 19 patients were admitted to hospital but another 40 were allowed to return home. The total number of Covid patients in Belgian hospitals has dropped to 344 now.
- 60 patients are left in intensive care, 7 less than yesterday.