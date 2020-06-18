Nursing staff stage small-scale protest actions to claim better pay
Nursing staff belonging to the Christian trades union are staging protest actions in various places. They want higher wages and more personnel. Protesters didn't stage one big demonstration due to the Covid restrictions, but various smaller actions. Care sector workers are complaining about high work pressure and a lack of respect. They know that there is not much cash to be spent by the government, but if there would be money for the economy, there should also be cash for the care sector, they argue.
The federal Health Minister Maggie De Block says she understands the protesters' claims and wants to reach out to them to find a solution. A new social accord for the next four years will be negotiated.
A Nursing Staff Fund worth 400 million euros is to receive the green light in the federal parliament. She adds that working in the care sector should become more attractive.