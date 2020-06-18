The "Fleeky", a "better alternative" for the normal mouth mask
Members of the local Ghent police force will be wearing a so-called Fleeky from tomorrow, as an alternative for the normal mouth masks.
Matto Langeraert, the spokesman of the Ghent police, told the VRT's local radio station "Radio 2 Oost-Vlaanderen" that the Fleeky is more comfortable to wear a whole day, while other masks can cause irritation. The Fleeky is a kind of elastic scarf containing a filter.
"Our police officer have to wear corona masks for 8 hours continuously and some were complaining of irritation and pain in the face. We searched for a solution and eventually found one with the local Ghent company 'Corbit'."