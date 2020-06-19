E17 the scene of yet another heavy crash

Road works are taking place in Gentbrugge, which is causing traffic jams. This triggered yet another accident; this time a van crashed into a truck at the tail of the traffic jam. The driver had to be liberated from the wreckage by firefighters and this took two hours. As a result, the E17 was closed for Gent-bound traffic.

A heavy accident happened on the same place last Monday, involving three lorries. Two people sustained light injuries on that occasion, but two weeks ago, also in Destelbergen, one victim got killed. Police have announced extra measures to slow down traffic.