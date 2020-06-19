Fatigue, shortness of breath and headache, 3 months later: even those with "mild" symptoms can suffer from Covid-19 for a long time

Scientists involved 214 Flemish citizens in their research, people who got the disease but who didn't have to go to hospital. Their conclusions are similar to those of an earlier Dutch report which involved almost 1,600 citizens.

Three months after contracting Covid-19, two in three patients say their health is still "average", while one in four are labelling it as "poor". Only a minority of 7 percent say they are completely back to normal. This is despite 87 percent of the respondents being in good health before contracting the virus. Most complaints concern fatigue (86%), shortness of breath (53%), headache (41%), muscle pain (40%) and chest pressure (36%).